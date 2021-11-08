Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.59. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

