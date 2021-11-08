Insider Buying: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Dana L. Boutain bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $13,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Community West Bancshares stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.
About Community West Bancshares
Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.
Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.