Insider Buying: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Dana L. Boutain bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $13,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

