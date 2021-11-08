Insider Buying: Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Acquires 5,394 Shares of Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) insider Simon King bought 5,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.02) per share, with a total value of £24,866.34 ($32,488.03).

Simon King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Simon King acquired 9,878 shares of Headlam Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £49,785.12 ($65,044.58).

Shares of Headlam Group stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Monday, hitting GBX 463 ($6.05). 27,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,159. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 496.42. Headlam Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 266.65 ($3.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 538 ($7.03). The firm has a market cap of £394.86 million and a PE ratio of 20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

