Insider Buying: Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Acquires 8 Shares of Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Mike Powell purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,830 ($23.91) per share, with a total value of £146.40 ($191.27).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Mike Powell acquired 8 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,822 ($23.80) per share, for a total transaction of £145.76 ($190.44).

MNDI opened at GBX 1,833 ($23.95) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,867.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,245.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53. Mondi plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,615.50 ($21.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNDI shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

