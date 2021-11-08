Insider Buying: Superior Lake Resources Limited (ASX:SUP) Insider Buys A$97,500.00 in Stock

Superior Lake Resources Limited (ASX:SUP) insider Grant Davey purchased 750,000 shares of Superior Lake Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,500.00 ($69,642.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19.

Get Superior Lake Resources alerts:

About Superior Lake Resources

Superior Lake Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral prospects. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Superior Lake Zinc project that consists of Winston Lake and Pick Lake deposits covering an area of approximately 175 square kilometers in the province of Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.