Insider Buying: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) Insider Purchases £39,000 in Stock

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) insider Michael Ayre purchased 50,000 shares of UK Commercial Property REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($50,953.75).

Shares of UKCM stock opened at GBX 75.60 ($0.99) on Monday. UK Commercial Property REIT Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.70 ($1.11). The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £982.36 million and a P/E ratio of 8.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Thursday.

About UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

