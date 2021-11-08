Insider Buying: WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.13.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 56,039 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after buying an additional 2,063,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $5,172,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. Mizuho raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.