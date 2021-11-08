Insider Selling: Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Sells 2,027 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,027 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $318,421.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46.

Shares of ALG stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.25. 20,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,324. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.17 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.62.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Alamo Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

