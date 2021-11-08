Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arnon Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $2,533,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,580,000.00.

NASDAQ ALEC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 525,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,394. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,092,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,238,000 after acquiring an additional 334,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,323,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,112,000 after acquiring an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 131,612 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

