Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells $1,305,220.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $1,305,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $97.50 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 265.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 73.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,534,000 after acquiring an additional 360,920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1,860.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 330,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 152.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 235,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 854.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 186,825 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

