Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $433,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.38. The company had a trading volume of 619,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $91.77.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

