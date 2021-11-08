Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $67.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.80. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYD. Truist increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

