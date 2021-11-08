Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 2,283 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $206,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $20,280.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $24,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $21,975.00.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $89.84. 363,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.31 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.