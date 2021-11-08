Insider Selling: Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Sells $760,745.00 in Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 116,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $760,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $170,846.01.

On Friday, October 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $218,460.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $6.29 on Monday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $154.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 8.96.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $107,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $831,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

