Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Sells $467,109.30 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 21,378 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $467,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Ronald Fleming sold 9,074 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $191,552.14.

On Friday, October 29th, Ronald Fleming sold 17,157 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $362,527.41.

On Monday, August 9th, Ronald Fleming sold 54,698 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,312,752.00.

LAZY opened at $21.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $12,746,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 1,496.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 373,117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $3,326,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $2,068,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

LAZY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

