Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Sells 4,022 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PATK traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,323. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $98.83.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 77,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.