Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.86

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.86 and last traded at $106.17, with a volume of 182385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.24.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after buying an additional 1,743,690 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,523,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

