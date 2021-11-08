Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $308.00 on Friday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $323.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.57 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 80.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 204.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

