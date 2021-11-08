InsurAce Hits Market Cap of $21.22 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00002850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a total market cap of $21.22 million and $3.95 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InsurAce has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00081358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00083980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00097167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,951.00 or 0.99806286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,748.45 or 0.07186027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021003 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

