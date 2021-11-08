Insureum (ISR) Price Tops $0.0217

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Insureum has a market cap of $4.64 million and $212,211.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insureum has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00225808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00096731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.