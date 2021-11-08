INT (INT) Price Hits $0.0129 on Exchanges

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, INT has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a market cap of $5.78 million and $1.11 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.77 or 0.00371458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.00228798 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00097046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011581 BTC.

About INT

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.