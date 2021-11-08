Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,063 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $453,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,050 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,750,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,685,000 after purchasing an additional 50,912 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,792,000 after purchasing an additional 245,121 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IART opened at $72.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

