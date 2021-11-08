Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merk Investments LLC grew its stake in Integra Resources by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Integra Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. 121,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

