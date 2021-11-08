Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $57.03 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $34,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,285,727. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $209.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

