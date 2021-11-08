Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) Hold Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.94.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $40.41.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

