Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ICPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.78.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $573.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 676,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 119,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

