International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Declares $1.64 Quarterly Dividend

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. International Business Machines has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $11.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

IBM stock opened at $123.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.86. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $113.39 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

