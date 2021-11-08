International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised International Money Express from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get International Money Express alerts:

IMXI opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.51. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $1,244,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,094.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $510,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in International Money Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in International Money Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 8.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in International Money Express by 15.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.