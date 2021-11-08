International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of IMXI opened at $17.00 on Monday. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $656.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $1,244,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,094.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,300 shares of company stock worth $2,536,529. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

