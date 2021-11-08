Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €3.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ISP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.65) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €2.73 ($3.21).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

