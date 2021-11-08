Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,069.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.04. 190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,425. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

