Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $23,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.79. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,496. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.96. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.84 and a fifty-two week high of $200.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

