Invesco Ltd. Buys 385,333 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $288,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $673,935,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $530,593,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock opened at $119.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day moving average is $119.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

