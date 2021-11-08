Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,670,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Centene worth $267,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth $43,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Centene by 30.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $2,671,247 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $74.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $68.04.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

