Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 2nd

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of IVZ opened at $25.98 on Monday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Invesco’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

