Invesco Ltd. Sells 22,316 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,863,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $296,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 200,161 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $48,439,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,621 shares of company stock worth $10,194,073 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $118.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.77. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

