Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,810. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average is $77.94.

