Investec Group (LON:INVP) Hits New 1-Year High at $353.70

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 353.70 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 353.70 ($4.62), with a volume of 609016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330.20 ($4.31).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 303.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 291.24. The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65.

Get Investec Group alerts:

In related news, insider Fani Titi acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £757,500 ($989,678.60).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.