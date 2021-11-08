Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Perficient (PRFT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT):

10/29/2021 – Perficient had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $116.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Perficient had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $125.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Perficient had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $115.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Perficient had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.

10/7/2021 – Perficient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

9/30/2021 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

PRFT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.89. 8,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Perficient by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $45,829,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 13.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

