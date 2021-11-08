Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Silvergate Capital (SI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI):

11/7/2021 – Silvergate Capital was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Silvergate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $181.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Silvergate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $135.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Silvergate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Silvergate Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Silvergate Capital is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Silvergate Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

9/22/2021 – Silvergate Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SI stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,761. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $226.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.55.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $2,167,904.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $252,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,103.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,190 shares of company stock valued at $28,977,939 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth about $58,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,316,000 after buying an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $43,480,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

