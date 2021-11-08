Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SM Energy (SM)

SM Energy (NYSE: SM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2021 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves, as well as drilling opportunities to create long-term value for its shareholders. Given the company’s increasing focus on crude oil, specifically in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford areas, we believe that it will be able to boost oil-weighted activity in the coming days. Furthermore, the encouraging results from its Austin Chalk assets are major positive. The upstream firm expects overall production for 2021 to go beyond the 2020 level, which will boost earnings in the coming quarters. The increased oil and gas prices have created a favorable scenario for the company, which is helping it to improve its financial situation. Consequently, SM Energy is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

10/19/2021 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

9/15/2021 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – SM Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves, as well as drilling opportunities to create long-term value for its shareholders. Given its increasing focus on crude oil, specifically in the prolific Permian Basin and Eagle Ford areas, we believe that it will be able to boost oil-weighted activity in the coming days. Furthermore, the encouraging results from the company's Austin Chalk assets are major positive. The upstream firm expects overall production for 2021 to go beyond the 2020 level, which will boost profit levels in the coming quarters. However, its balance sheet is more levered than the industry, which can affect its financial flexibility. Also, an increase in lease operating expenses will put pressure on the bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

SM traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.93. 48,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,946. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 5.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in SM Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SM Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

