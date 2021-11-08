iomart Group (LON:IOM) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON IOM opened at GBX 159.20 ($2.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 208.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.43. iomart Group has a 1 year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 349 ($4.56).

In other iomart Group news, insider Richard Masters purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £4,941 ($6,455.45). Also, insider Scott Cunningham purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($15,547.43).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

