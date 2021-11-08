IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Sells $137,378.70 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $137,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $469.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IRMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in IRadimed by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

