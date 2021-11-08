iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in iRobot were worth $85,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter valued at about $849,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter valued at about $974,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $91.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,285 shares of company stock worth $2,337,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

