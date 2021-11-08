iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,152,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,659 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $85,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.71. 9,194,825 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.94.

