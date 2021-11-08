iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 6.3% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned about 0.72% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $15,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 141.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period.

Shares of USRT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.00. 941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,053. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $64.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.31.

