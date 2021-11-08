iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,403.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 117,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 197,426 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $77.79 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67.

