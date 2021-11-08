iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Lowered by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,125 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.50. 1,497,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

