iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 304,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,837,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $166.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $122.70 and a one year high of $167.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

