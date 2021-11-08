iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $84.58 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $85.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

